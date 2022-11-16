With “Avatar: The Way of Water,” the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios India (@20thcenturyin)

After a long wait and several delays, the official title of James Cameron‘s Avatar sequel was announced by Disney at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas. Now known as Avatar: The Way of Water, the makers also unveiled the first trailer of the highly-anticipated biggie at the event.

Producer Jon Landau, who all the way came from New Zealand to make the Disney presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, said, “One of the strengths of Jim Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.”

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Only in theatres.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.