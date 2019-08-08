Asuran: Vetrimaaran's upcoming Tamil film, starring Dhanush, Manju Warrier, to release on 4 October

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's fourth project Asuran will release worldwide on 4 October later this year. The duo have previously worked together on Vada Chennai (2018), Pollathavan (2007) and Aadukalam (2011). They have jointly produced the 2011 comedy Kaaka Muttai and 2015's Visaranai.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier will the female lead in the film. The feature will mark Warrier's Tamil debut.

Dhanush took to Twitter to make the official announcement.

Asuran is loosely-based on the award-winning book Vekkai, authored by Poomani. The film will be set between the 1960s and 1980s with the National Award-winning actor in a dual role. While one of his characters is a middle-aged man from a rural background, the details about the other have not been revealed. According to The News Minute, Balaji Sakthivel plays the primary antagonist.

"It’s going be a very big film; a 100 crore film which we plan to compress into a budget of Rs 70 crore. I’m aware I don’t have 70 crore market. Therefore, we’re looking at ways to exploit the market to earn profits on Rs 70 crore," Vetrimaaran had told Film Companion in 2017.

The actor recently recorded a song for the film with composer GV Prakash Kumar and singers Ken Karunas and Tee Jay. Yugabharathi wrote the lyrics of the track.

#Asuran .. it was good fun recording with ken , tee jay and g v .. a soothing raw peppy song can’t wait for you all to listen to it. https://t.co/TgZ208zY4i — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 24, 2019

Coincidentally, Dhanush plays a dual role in Pattas, written and directed by R Senthil Kumar, who has worked with the actor in Kodi and Ethir Neechal.

Dhanush's other upcoming projects include Vada Chennai 2, a film with Pariyerum Perumal helmer Mari Selvaraj, and another with Raatsasan's Ram Kumar. His film with Gautham Menon, the delayed Enai Nokki Payum Thotta, will also be hitting cinemas soon.

