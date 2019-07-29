Pattas: Dhanush shares funky first look poster of RS Senthil Kumar's film on 36th birthday

Dhanush shared the first look poster from his film Pattas on 28 July (Sunday), which also marked his 36th birthday. The actor can be seen wearing bright tinted sunglasses and green shirt as he stands against a colourful backdrop. The film is written and directed by R Senthil Kumar, who has worked with Dhanush in Kodi and Ethir Neechal.

Here's the first look poster of Pattas:

Pattas is bankrolled and presented by Sathya Jyoti Films. The News Minute writes that cinematographer Om Prakash, who has worked with Dhanush in films like Maari, Anegan and Maari 2, will be behind the camera for this project as well. Vivek and Mervin will compose the film's music.

It was previously reported that Pattas will feature the actor in a dual role. He will be seen as the father and the son. Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada are also part of the cast.

Dhanush was last seen in The Extraordinary Journey of a Fakir, his first international venture. The film released in France on 18 May, 2018 and did exceptionally well at the box office.

Speaking about his debut in international cinema, Dhanush told Firstpost, " It was a great learning experience for me. I wanted to understand how things work there, their take on filmmaking. It was fascinating to meet so many people from different industries and countries. [It made me realise that] deep down, once the initial phase is done, we are all the same, all over the world."

Dhanush recently wrapped the shooting of Asuran with director Vetrimaran. His other upcoming projects include Vada Chennai 2, a film with Pariyerum Perumal helmer Mari Selvaraj and another with Raatsasan's Ram Kumar. His film with Gautham Menon, the delayed Enai Nokki Payum Thotta, will also be hitting cinemas soon.

Pattas is scheduled to release on Diwali this year and will clash with Vijay's Bigil.

