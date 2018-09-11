Ashwini Iyer Tiwari dismisses reports of no-interference contract in film with Kangana Ranaut

Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari has dismissed reports that she signed a non-interference clause with actor Kangana Ranaut for their film Panga. These reports emerged following the controversy over the stories that Ranaut had taken over the directorial responsibilities for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, upstaging director Krrish though the actor clarified that she was only involved with the reshoots.

Tiwari, who is working with Ranaut and Jassie Gill in Panga, said rumours about her signing a non-interference clause are "false and baseless".

"For me, Panga is a story which I wanted to tell. A story very close to my heart and I could see only Kangana bringing life to the character. I request everyone not to be judgmental and together allow me to breathe the air of oneness like the support and love you have given me for my previous films.

"The news which has been floating around is false and baseless which should not be allowed to grow... Movies are the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being. With Panga, let's tell only stories of love," the director said in a statement.

Ranaut's sister Rangoli posted Tiwari's statement on Twitter.

All the people who are belittling and shaming a Young girl for taking difficult time head on should learn lessons of humanity from a woman like @Ashwinyiyer .... Kangana deserves directors like her .... cheers to girls standing for girls ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ibGoJE24Rt — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 11, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 18:07 PM