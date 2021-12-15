Since Spider-Man will be seen battling demons of past in No Way Home, here's a dash through what that past entails.

The much-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to hit theatres tomorrow on 16 December. Moviegoers are ready to watch their friendly neighbourhood superhero on the big screen once again, with huge hype surrounding the release of the film.

Tom Holland reprises his role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the movie while Zendaya returns as MJ, Peter Parker's classmate and love interest. Jacob Batalon plays Ned Leeds, Parker's best friend. Furthermore, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange, is set to appear in the movie as well. Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei will also reprise their roles as Happy Hogan and May Parker respectively.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Parker deal with the aftereffects of his superhero identify being revealed to the world. A key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, the film will see the return of the multiverse, recently explored in the Disney+ series Loki. Furthermore, villains from the Spider-Man movies, including Alfred Molina as Dr Octopus from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Defoe as Green Goblin, are set to make appearances.

Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, here is is a quick recap of the previous movies for you.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

While Holland made his debut as the masked superhero in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming was the first film which saw the teenage superhero navigate his responsibilities as a masked vigilante with his desire to maintain his normal schoolboy routine.

The film also explores the growing bond between Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man and Parker. While Stark is initially dismissive of Parker's enthusiasm and desire to help people, he later becomes a mentor of sorts to the teenaged web-slinger, as the film progresses.

Spider-Man: Homecoming sees Parker battle the supervillain Vulture or Adrian Toomes (played by Michael Keaton), who is also the father of his crush Liz. Spider-Man attempts to stop Vulture from using Chitauri technology, but almost loses his life in the process, and is saved by Iron Man in the nick of time. Another attempt to stop the super-villain results in Parker compromising an FBI mission to arrest everyone involved in smuggling Chitauri technology, which leads to a showdown between him and Iron Man.

After a lot of effort, Spider-Man does manage to apprehend Toomes and save the day. He also declines a chance to be a part of the Avengers, and decides to protect the 'friendly neighbourhood' only.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

The film was released after the mega-hit Avengers: Endgame, and deals with Parker grieving the loss of Tony Stark, who scarified his life to defeat Thanos. After being back from the Snap, Parker is also attempting to readjust to normal life, and try and ask MJ out. However, he is burdened by the fact that he has been hiding his superhero identity from her.

As Parker's class embarks on a Europe trip to embrace some level of normalcy, he is contacted by former SHIELD Director Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) to work with Mysterio or Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) to fight against the Elementals, huge monsters who are terrorising the planet. While Mysterio and Spider-Man initially bond, he later realises that all is not what it seems with Beck. Beck is revealed to be after the EDITH technology, another legacy of Tony Stark. The friendly neighbourhood superhero ultimately defeats Beck and reclaims EDITH. He also reveals his identity to MJ, and the two start a romantic relationship.

However, in defeating Mysterio, Parker's real-life identity ends up in the hands of J Johan Jameson, the editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle. Jameson, who is played by JK Simmons (reprising his role from all Spider-Man movies), decides to reveal Spider-Man's true identity to the world.

What can we expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up just where the previous film left off, and sees Parker struggling to deal with the public furore surrounding his superhero identity. Desperate for some normalcy, he enlists Dr Strange to help everyone forget that he is Spider-Man. Strange's spell works but things go sideways, and "visitors" from every universe are now expected to land in Parker's reality.

Parker now has to battle villains from earlier Spider-Man movies like Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro. When Dr Octopus sees Parker, he immediately states that this is not "his" Spider-Man, setting up a multiverse with much drama, magic, and thrills.

The film will see Spider-Man deal with multiple villains while also trying to protect his family and friends from the outcry surrounding the masked vigilante.

Rumours have long been swirling that Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, who have been portrayed as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in the previous franchsies, might make an appearance in the film. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theatres on 16 December in India in Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil.