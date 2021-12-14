Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Zendaya hit the red carpet in style at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man: No Way Home traces the story of Spider-Man battling villains from previous installments, like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard.
1/4
(L-R) Tom Holland, Jon Watts, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home Los Angeles Premiere. (Photo: AFP)
2/4
Jared Leto attends the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Photo: AFP)
3/4
Tom Holland at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. (Photo: AFP)
4/4
(L-R) Chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Rothman and Benedict Cumberbatch. (Photo: AFP)