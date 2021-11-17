The new Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms the presence of five returning villains including Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman

Sony Pictures have revealed the new trailer of Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie Spider-Man No Way Home which gives elaborate look at returning villains from previous Spider-Man movies, including Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and The Lizard.

As revealed in the first trailer, No Way Home picks up right where Far From Home left off: with Peter Parker’s secret identity as Spider-Man is revealed to the world. To rectify it, Peter (Tom Holland) tries to enlist Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) assistance. Magical multiverse hijinks ensue. Strange then reveals that the spell to protect Parker's identity went wrong, and that “visitors” from every universe are coming through.

Check out the trailer here

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. pic.twitter.com/poLaE677On — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out on December 17 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.