As Spider-Man No Way Home fans tried to book tickets, several websites crashed. The film will release on 16 December.

The excitement of fans over the upcoming movie Spider-Man No Way Home is huge. It’s not surprising, considering Sony and Marvel are selling the movie as a sort of mini-Avengers. Apart from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, the movie will bring back several supervillains from previous Spider-Man franchises led by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The fans are facing issues while booking tickets as the booking websites crashed. According to ComicBook.com ticket-selling platforms for Fandango, Regal, and AMC were taken offline following a surge in ticket booking, followed shortly by the Alamo Drafthouse website. AMC later shared a waiting queue, allowing the fans a chance to buy the tickets.

This has left the fans worried about booking their ticket. Netizens took to social media to express their serious concern on the same.

One of the users wrote that they finally got the tickets after struggling for three hours. Another user wrote, "Been trying to get NWH tickets since they dropped and @Fandango keeps crashing on us #SpiderMan."

One other user commented on the same and wrote, "I got to select my #SpiderMan seats on AMC, then it said it was going to charge me for both tickets, while also asking if they were A-List reservations or not.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home traces the story of Spider-Man battling villains from previous installments, like Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard.

Tom Holland’s film ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ will be released in India on 16 December.