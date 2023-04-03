Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan showcased some killer moves on Pathaan song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at the NMACC gala. Dressed in a black pathani suit, SRK charmed the audience with his dance performance. The video of this remarkable performance was shared on Instagram. Everyone at the event can be seen cheering King Khan with full excitement as he grooves to the song. The camera is then turned towards Shah Rukh’s son Aryan and he can be seen smiling as he is glued at his dad’s performance. The clip was shared with a caption, “Such a heart melting video.”

Have a look at the video here:

The video clip attracted a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “Proud son moment” while an account said, “This is so wholesome.”

Another video that surfaced on the internet shows Shah Rukh being joined by Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh on the stage. The trio gives an outstanding performance, leaving the audience mesmerised.

The NMACC gala was hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani a day after establishing the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The event was not just attended by the Bollywood celebrities, but also Hollywood stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, and Penelope Cruz.

Several photos and videos from the event have been making rounds on social media. In one of the photos, Neeta Ambani, Shah Rukh, Tom, Zendaya, and Salman Khan can be seen posing together.

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna were also seen dancing to Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ from RRR at the NMACC opening.

Another video from the event shows Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arriving at the function hand-in-hand.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a theatre with 2000 seats and has 16,000 square feet of exhibition space. It intends to preserve and promote India’s rich art, culture and heritage via various art forms.

