The Narcotics Control Bureau suspended the services of Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, who was a member of the team that raided the Cordelia cruise, which also led to the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan back in October 2021. The suspension is owning to a different matter and not related to the drugs case.

While it was a matter of days when he had to remain in custody, the case saw several court hearings, a lot of drama, and legal proceedings. During this while, his bail application was also rejected by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court followed by which a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre of the High Court finally granted him bail on the grounds of multiple conditions.

Almost a year after Aryan Khan’s name got roped in the controversies, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dropped the charges against him stating that ‘no drugs were found on Aryan Khan’. With that said, a video is now making rounds on the internet where senior advocate and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave was seen making a shocking statement about the case.

While speaking at a seminar, Dave recalled the drugs case and said, “I have seen the FIR copy where it was stated that no drugs were found on Aryan Khan, however, he was remanded to police custody by the magistrate and it was justified by the High Court as well.”

About the case

It was on 3 October 2021 when Aryan Khan along with a few others was arrested in connection with a drugs raid carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a cruise ship off the city coast. The raid was carried out by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who later also came under the scanner and was transferred to a different city.

