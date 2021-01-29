Arvind Joshi, Gujarati theatre veteran and father of Sharman Joshi, passes away aged 84
Arvind Joshi, a veteran Gujarati theatre actor and director, also featured in Bollywood films including Apmaan Ki Aag, Sholay and Ittefaq.
Veteran theatre actor and director Arvind Joshi passed away at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai earlier today, 29 January. The news was first reported by Komal Nahta's Film Information.
Arvind Joshi was a noted Gujarati drama artist and has taken part in several stage productions throughout his life. The actor was also associated with films, having acted in popular Bollywood releases like Sholay, Ittefaq and Apmaan Ki Aag.
Joshi is survived by his wife and two children. He was the father of actors Sharman Joshi and Manasi Joshi Roy. While Sharman has acted in various major Bollywood movies like 3 Idiots, Life in a Metro, Golmaal series and more, Manasi is a renowned television artist, having acted in Dhhai Kilo Prem, Saaya, Gharwali Uparwali and Kkusum.
Both Sharman and Manasi are also married into filmy households with Manasi’s spouse being actor Rohit
Roy, and Sharman being married to Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana. Also, Arvind Joshi was the brother-in-law of actor Sarita Joshi and uncle of actor Ketki Dave.
Despite being well connected to various actors by familial bonds, Sharman has confessed to feeling like an ‘outsider’ in the Bollywood film industry. In a recent interview, the actor had repented for not being connected to the star 'parivaars' of the film fraternity.
He had said that he understood how certain generations of families have been in the business and even his kids are going to enjoy the connections he has made during his decades-long career in Bollywood. Yet despite that he feels “a little sorry” for himself for not being that well attuned to any film family.
Sharman said that he knew his children “would enjoy the fruit of [his] presence in the Hindi cinema” in the future and they would have certain “advantage”.
"I understand that but I do feel a little sorry for me sometimes, that I was not connected to a film industry family. I was born into a theatre family, though, so I have plenty of experience on that front," he added.
