Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always emphasized his undying love for music. Having a penchant for Ghazals, Classical tunes and folk music the album ‘Sukoon’ is nothing but perfection. As we celebrate this soulful album, the National Award Winning Music director brings in another surprise for his audience.

Well, one can never predict the wonders Sanjay Leela Bhansali can create. With Ghalib Hona Hai, a video from his album ‘Sukoon’ audiences get to witness Armaan Malik along with Sharmin Segal in a completely different Avatar and one cannot help but fall in love with his voice.

Being a trained classical singer, Armaan has done wonders with ‘Ghalin Hona Hai’. The song emit lights on the pleasing camaraderie between Sharmin Segal and Armaan Malik. This fresh pairing brings contemporary visuals with classical tunes making it a perfect audio-visual treat for the audiences.

Sharmin shares, “I have grown up seeing Sanjay sir making music. The way sir touches one’s soul with his work is unmatchable. I have always been fond of his music since Guzaarish and getting an opportunity to feature in one of the song ‘Ghalib Hona Hai’ from his original album with my childhood friend Arman Malik was truly a blessing and my best experience till date. Sir gave me my first debut film and now my first music album too, words fall short to express my gratitude towards him.”

Bhansali’s music composition along with Arman’s voice and lyrics penned by A.M. Turaz apprehends the true beauty of Ghazal. Ghalib Hona Hai is a classic touch on music with a Morden taste. Hearing Arman sing a ghazal along with such unique pairing makes one smitten by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magic.

Singer Armaan Malik who considers Sanjay Leela Bhansali one of his best teachers says, “Ghalib Hona Hai is one of the most different compositions by Sir. This is my first working experience with Sanjay Sir and I cannot express words how blessed I have been. This is a new exploration of music for me as well. He’s a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Ghazal journey and getting this genre of music back to young music lovers across the nation!”

Ghalib Hona Hai is a modern take on Gazals making it relevant for today’s youth. The Song is now live on Saregama’s YouTube page along with all the other songs from ‘Sukoon’ that are streaming on all leading apps.

