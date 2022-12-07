Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical efforts have always been as grand as his films. Given how invested he feels in every aspect of composing music, it’s no wonder that music dominates Bhansali’s entire cinema. The songs of Bajirao Mastani are still one of the most visually appealing and beautiful composition of Bhansali. He was even conferred National Award under the category ‘Best Music Director’ for Padmaavat.

Not only Sanjay Leela Bhansali has introduced the world to proficient singers like Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh but has also given back-to-back hits from Guzaarish to Gangubai Kathiawadi, one can easily notice how music is an intrinsic part of his life.

Now, the listeners get to hear his original album ‘Sukoon’. It took almost two years for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to curate this beautiful masterpiece and he presents this album as an ode to the Queen of Melody, Lata Ji.

Comprising of nine songs, the album brings back the memories of the good old lovely ballads making it relevant for today’s youth. Talented singers like Rashid Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arman Malik, Sahil Hada, Papon, Pratibha Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi have come together and curated this special album.

Each melody of Sukoon is special yet unique in its own way. Here is what the artists spoke about their songs:

Ghalib Hona Hai

Ghalib Hona Hai will bring a very different side of Arman Malik as he expresses the deep-seated feelings of a beau. The lyrics are penned by A.M. Turaz. Speaking about his song Arman shared, “I am really excited about ‘Ghalib Hona Hai’ because it’s truly an honour to sing a composition by Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. I have dreamt of working on a collaboration with him for a very long time and finally the world will get to experience this audio-visual treat! Vocally, Sanjay sir has explored a very different side of me and I’m glad that he pushed me beyond my limits to give my absolute best; nothing short of it. Everyone involved with “Sukoon” has been eagerly waiting for this album to see the light of day for the longest time and now, the world can make this their own.”

Tujhe Bhi Chand and Qaraar

From making her singing debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic movie ‘Devdas’ to giving her melodious voice for ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ and now with Tuje Bhi Chand and Qaraar, Shreya will make you fall in love with her voice all over again. Speaking about her association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shreya shared, “I have been working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir since I was 16 and I cannot be more grateful towards him for always believing in me. ‘Sukoon’ is yet another masterpiece by him that will change the take on Ghazals in this Modern Era.”

Dard Pattharon Ko

Papon has been ruling Indian Indie music and now having to hear his voice in a classical melody infused with modern touch with Dard Pattharon Ko will leave you mesmerised. The lyrics are penned by Kumaar and speaking on working for Sukoon, Papon shared, “I have a special place for ghazals in my heart. Collaborating with Mr Bhansali on such a heartfelt album, which is his first original music album, has been a pleasure and an honour. There are so many other talented artists featured on it as well. I am sure it will be a treat to the listeners. Looking forward to all the love it’s going to receive.”

Gham Na Hone

The epitome of Classical music, Rashid Khan has added magic with his voice for Gham Ba Hone. The lyrics are penned by A. M. Turaz and speaking about working on this song, Rashid Khan shared, “Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali always brings out the best in us. This sukoon album is one of a kind”

Har Ek Baat

Har Ek Baat is sung by Pratibha Baghel known for her mastery of soulful ditty. The lyrics are written by Ghalib. Speaking about her song Pratibha shared, “Super thrilled & honoured to be a part of the Maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical creation . It is nothing but a dream come true.”

Muskurahat and Siva Tere (Male)

Shail Hada has given voice to quite a few songs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Reuniting with him for this modern classical melodies, Muskurahat and Siva Tere ignited a spark that will instil Muskurahat in one’s heart. The lyrics for Both of these songs are penned by A.M. Turaz. Speaking about his association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shail shared, “Soul’s Search Sukoon. When music & melancholy is created within the soul and it touches other’s soul that’s what I call Sukoon, and that’s what Sir Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s album Sukoon is all about for me.”

Siva Tere (Female)

With Siva Tere, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings a fresh voice of Madhubanti Bagchi soothing one’s soul. The lyrics for this song are penned by A. M. Turaz Speaking about her association with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhubanti, “It was an honour to be featured in Sir’s first non film album along with some of the best artists of our country. Hope the album receives love and admiration from the listeners as well.”

Sukoon is a curation of the efforts, time and commitment of all these artists with the magic of Bhansali’s music composition. The album is now live on all leading streaming apps.

