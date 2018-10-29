Arjun Rampal's mother passes away after battle with cancer; last rites performed on 28 October

Arjun Rampal's mother, Gwen, passed away on Sunday (28 October) after a long battle with cancer. The last rites ceremony were performed by Arjun, and several of his colleagues came to pay their last respects, including Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor, his wife Pragya, Paltan co-star Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma.

His ex-wife Mehr Jessia, daughters Mahikaa and Myra, and model Gabriella Demetriades were also present.

According to News18, Gwen was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer four years ago. Arjun had shared a video to raise awareness about the disease on Twitter in July with Gwen talking about her experience as well.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for my Mom and the whole family.Then my friend @LalitKModi introduced us to the #Champalimaudfoundation eternally grateful to him, #CarloGreco and his wonderful team. Here is our story.I do hope it helps. https://t.co/7lJEEDMcgo — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 23, 2018

In 2017, he had also tweeted about his mother beating cancer.

A very Happy Republic Day 2017. My mother beats her cancer today.Just got to know 🙏🏼 let's pledge to beat cancer from our country today.🇮🇳 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 26, 2017

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 11:12 AM