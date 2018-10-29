You are here:

Arjun Rampal's mother passes away after battle with cancer; last rites performed on 28 October

FP Staff

Oct,29 2018 11:09:30 IST

Arjun Rampal's mother, Gwen, passed away on Sunday (28 October) after a long battle with cancer. The last rites ceremony were performed by Arjun, and several of his colleagues came to pay their last respects, including Rock On director Abhishek Kapoor, his wife Pragya, Paltan co-star Harshvardhan Rane and Kim Sharma.

Arjun Rampal with his mother Gwen. Instagram @rampal72

His ex-wife Mehr Jessia, daughters Mahikaa and Myra, and model Gabriella Demetriades were also present.

According to News18, Gwen was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer four years ago. Arjun had shared a video to raise awareness about the disease on Twitter in July with Gwen talking about her experience as well.

In 2017, he had also tweeted about his mother beating cancer.

