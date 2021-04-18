Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh and family go into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh, in a social media statement, revealed they are under home quarantine
Actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh have tested positive for coronavirus . A few members of Mukesh's family has also tested positive and they are all under home quarantine.
Rampal in a social media post urged everybody who has been in contact with him in the past 10 days, to take necessary precautions and added, "This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight corona!"
— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 17, 2021
Mukesh also shared a statement on his social media account and said, “Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for COVID-19 . We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors.
Need all your love and blessings. 🙏🏻. Please do not take the situation out there lightly. pic.twitter.com/gmu4iyHcQS — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 17, 2021
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India worsened further on Saturday with several states registering record highs in daily cases and deaths, and more reports emerging of hospitals turning away COVID-19 patients due to the unavailability of beds and oxygen.
Daily cases surpassed two lakhs for the third consecutive day on Saturday. The country added 2,34,692 new coronavirus cases and 1,341 fatalities due to the disease pushing its COVID-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll to 1,75,649, the Union Health Ministry said.
