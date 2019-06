You are here:

Arjun Patiala: Trailer of Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming comedy to release on 20 June

The trailer of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming romantic comedy Arjun Patiala will release on 20 June. While Kriti plays a journalist named Ritu, Diljit will be seen in the titular role as a quirky, small town man. They're joined by Rohit Roy, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in the cast.

Prior to the trailer;s release, the makers also unveiled new posters featuring the lead pair along with Sharma, who plays Dosanjh's assistant Onida.

Trailer out tomorrow... New posters of #ArjunPatiala... Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma... Directed by Rohit Jugraj... Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Krishan Kumar... 26 July 2019 release. #ArjunPatialaTrailerpic.twitter.com/VZ5w5iIobP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Dosanjh also shared the poster on his official Twitter account.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala, directed by Rohit Jugraj, is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July, clashing with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 18:05:39 IST