Arjun Patiala song Main Deewana Tera: Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon's 'original' dance number is an ode to 'remix' era

The first song from Arjun Patiala is as quirky as its official trailer. Titled 'Main Deewana Tera,' the song claims to be an original number in a sea of remixes. One realises that it's a false claim when familiar lyrics from the good ol' Bollywood classic 'Gore Gore Mukhre Pe' starts playing to rejigged tunes.

The music video to the song, sung by Guru Randhawa, sees Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon don their dancing shoes and match steps to the energetic number. Diljit incorporates several iconic dance steps into the choreography, including Shammi Kapoor's shimmy and Dev Anand's signature hand-covering-face move.

Dosanjh shared the song on Twitter, saying that all love song staple words — Pyar, Dil, Deewana — has been used aplenty in the song.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala also stars Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles.

Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, is seen as an eccentric policeman Arjun. Shades dangling from his collar and a belt attached to multiple beer cans, Arjun is termed "muscular nahi cute" which translates to "not muscular, but cute." The side pocket of his blazer reveals a golden mic.

Kriti plays a reporter named Ritu while Varun plays Onida, who seems to be Arjun's assistant.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July but now, it will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mental Hai Kya on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 13:03:07 IST