Arjun Patiala song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda: Diljit Dosanjh matches steps with Sunny Leone in a peppy track

After the release of 'original remixed' song 'Main Deewana Tera,' Arjun Patiala makers have released yet another groovy number titled 'Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda'. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the party song has been sung by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Benny Dayal has also chipped in with the vocals in Arabic.

The song features actress Sunny Leone don an electric neon dress and matching steps with Diljit Dosanhj and Varun Sharma for this peppy number. Set in a club, the foot-tapping song with its upbeat Arabic track, has the right amount of desi twist to make it a perfect party anthem.

Check out the song here

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala also stars Kriti Sanon, Seema Pawha, Ronit Roy and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. Diljeet, who will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab, will be seen as an eccentric policeman Arjun.

Kriti plays a reporter named Ritu while Varun plays Onida, who seems to be Arjun's assistant.

While talking about the film and his comedic role, Diljit told Press trust of India, “I never approach comedy thinking ‘I know it all.’ Comedy is tough. To make people laugh is not easy. Written material, the story and situation matter a lot. In Punjabi films I do give me inputs. In Hindi not really. I don’t have that much control in Hindi language, in Punjabi I can say a particular dialogue will sound funnier if we tweak it. In Hindi I just follow. I’ve never done a comedy in this space. I thought I should give it a try. Maddock has made some fantastic films too. All it takes is two minutes for me to say yes or no to a script. I had to do this one the moment I heard it (sic)."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Arjun Patiala is scheduled to hit screens on 26 July. It was earlier scheduled to release on 19 July but now, it will clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya on 26 July.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch the video here





Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 12:52:42 IST