Arjun Kapoor writes birthday note for sister Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram: Stay humble and grounded

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who turned 22 on 6 March, celebrated her birthday with her father (Boney Kapoor) and sister (Khushi) by visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

While several other members of Kapoor family wished her on social media, including friend Sara Ali Khan, half-brother Arjun Kapoor too shared a post for her.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a picture from the sets of Koffee with Karan and penned down an emotional post for Janhvi. The duo had appeared together on the chat show, as guests on the sixth season. They’d spoken about how they bonded after the death of Janhvi’s mother, Sridevi.

The actress, who made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with 2018's Dhadak, is currently busy filming a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in Lucknow. She has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 11:45:59 IST