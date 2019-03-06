You are here:

Sonam Kapoor wishes cousin sister Janhvi on her 22nd birthday with a throwback photo

FP Staff

Mar 06, 2019 17:46:21 IST

Janhvi Kapoor who turned 22 this Wednesday had birthday wishes and love pouring in from her family, friends and fans on social media. Her cousin Sonam Kapoor was the first to wish the actor on Instagram. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress shared an adorable throwback picture from their childhood which has baby Janhvi in her lap and captioned it with a heartfelt wish.


View this post on Instagram

Happy happy birthday baby jannu... all my love baby girl... keep smiling your gorgeous smile.. @janhvikapoor

A post shared by Zoya Solanki (@sonamkapoor) on

Janhvi’s colleague and friend Sara Ali Khan wished her by posting a photo of them together on her Instagram story. “Happiest birthday Janhvi Kapoor, Have an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead,” she wrote.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Birthday wishes from @saraalikhan95 Many more happy returns of the @janhvikapoor #JanhviKapoor #SaraAliKhan A post shared by JanhviKapoor (@janhvikapooruniverse) on

The actress, who made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with 2018's Dhadakis currently busy filming a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in Lucknow. She has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor. Her sister Sonam, meanwhile, is busy with The Zoya Factor.

