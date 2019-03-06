Janhvi Kapoor visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi a day before 22nd birthday

Janhvi Kapoor turned 22 on 6 March, 2019. Before celebrating her birthday in Mumbai, Kapoor drove to Varanasi a day ahead of her birthday to perform Ganga aarti and also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

According to a previous report by the Mumbai Mirror, Janhvi wanted to seek blessings at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh but was not able to make it. "I wanted to visit Tirupati (in Andhra Pradesh) again, mom (Sridevi) used to climb up to the temple every year for her birthday when she was working. I went there earlier this year and wanted to go again on my birthday, but the arrangements couldn’t be made on time. I might go next week,” she said.

The actor also relished the local street food and shared pictures of her stay on her Instagram story.

On the work front, the Dhadak actress is presently busy shooting for her yet-untitled film based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Pankaj Tripathi who plays Janhvi’s on-screen father in the biopic produced by Dharma Productions opened up about his experience of working with her. “I liked the character very much. I am having a lot of fun while shooting for the film. Janhvi is a very sincere actress. She respects me a lot and I too respect her for the sincerity and commitment towards her work," Pankaj said in a statement.

The biopic is being helmed by Sharan Sharma.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 11:36:16 IST