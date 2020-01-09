Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt historical drama Panipat becomes tax-free in Maharashtra

Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, which released on 6 December 2019, will now run tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Panipat re-imagines the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

While Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti is seen as his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of antagonist Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Check out the announcement here

Upon its release, several theatres in Jaipur on Monday stopped screening Panipat, after facing criticism from Jat groups over the portrayal of Bharatpur’s Maharaja Surajmal. They have claimed the movie has portrayed the character in a negative light, as per Scroll.

Opposition leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also condemned the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal in the film. “The mistaken portrayal of the self-respecting, loyal and large hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film Panipat by the filmmaker is condemnable,” she had tweeted.

Amid protests by several groups, the producers of Panipat have agreed to edit out the portion of the film. "The film distributor has communicated to us that the film producers would be editing certain portion of the film," additional chief secretary (home) Rajeeva Swarup told Press Trust of India on 11 December.

Panipat, which opened to Rs 4.12 crore, had witnessed a dramatic dip in its further collections. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film holds a lifetime collection of Rs 33.87 crore.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 11:35:14 IST