Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' music video breaks YouTube record for most views in 24 hrs

The music video of Ariana Grande's newest single 'thank u, next', which pays ode to some of the most iconic romantic comedies from the early 2000s like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30 has broken the record for most views across YouTube in 24 hours.

WOW @arianagrande THANK U, NEXT!! Record breaking views — Over 50million views in the first 24 hours. Truly overwhelmed by the response! We had a BLAST making this & everyday was jam… https://t.co/xpDp0hk94V — HANNAH LUX DAVIS (@HANNAHLUXDAVIS) December 2, 2018

@ArianaGrande the thank u, next video was so good, it broke the internet (or at least delayed YouTube comments from posting for a bit). Comments are still working on the video, they're just delayed! https://t.co/osq64npfpt — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 30, 2018

With 70 million views and counting, it was the most-viewed video used YouTube’s Premiere scheduling feature, reports Variety. In addition to this, users experienced a delay in posting their reactions in the comment section. 'Thank u, next' also made waves on another digital platform, Vevo.

p.s. we set a new @vevo record. that's wild. i love u. thank u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2018

Other songs that have similar first day numbers are K-pop band BTS' 'Idol' with 45.9 million and Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' with 43.2 million, writes Variety.

'Thank u, next' features humorous cameos from Mean Girls actors Jonathan Bennett and and Stefanie Drummond, Legally Blonde actor Jennifer Coolidge, YouTubers Colleen Ballinger and Gabi DeMartino, singer Troye Sivan. Reality TV star Kris Jenner makes an appearance as the camcorder brandishing mom, originally played by Amy Poehler in Mean Girls.

In the song, which released on 3 November, Grande mentions mentions her exes from Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean to Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 17:17 PM