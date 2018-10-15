Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande reportedly call off engagement; Twitterati say it's been a bad year for the singer

Pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson have reportedly called off their engagement, according to People. TMZ reports that the couple had called it quits over the weekend.

The TMZ report claims that the decision to split was mutual, with both acknowledging that the timing was not right for their relationship.

The news of the split comes following the death of Grande's former boyfriend rapper Mac Miller, from an apparent drug overdose and her struggle with PTSD after her Manchester concert arena was bombed, killing 22 and injuring 500 people.

The couple had also cancelled an appearance at the 2018 Emmys. Her team had also released a statement in September saying that the pop star was going to take some much needed time to heal and mend, adding that she will be using the period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music.

Davidson and Grande had announced their engagement in May after a brief period of dating.

Fans sent words of support to the singer on social media.

Ariana and Pete broke up and also love doesn’t exist — caroline (@charlie_brown40) October 14, 2018

i feel so bad for ariana right now. she’s literally had so much shit this year none of which she deserved. if you even have the nerve to attack or joke about ariana and pete rn unfollow me. — ‏ً (@awbabyari) October 14, 2018

can we please not turn ariana and pete’s breakup into a trending party? ariana grande has been through more in the last year than anybody should go through in their entire lives. please leave her be. — anthony amorim is lo:st (@AnthonyAmorim) October 14, 2018

i don't how u r feeling rn but i want u to know that everything is temporary and it's gonna get better soon, i need u to be strong and don't forget i love you so so much, sending u hugs @ArianaGrande — v. (@arianagccabello) October 14, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 11:45 AM