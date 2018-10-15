You are here:

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande reportedly call off engagement; Twitterati say it's been a bad year for the singer

FP Staff

Oct,15 2018 11:45:39 IST

Pop star Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson have reportedly called off their engagement, according to PeopleTMZ reports that the couple had called it quits over the weekend.

The TMZ report claims that the decision to split was mutual, with both acknowledging that the timing was not right for their relationship.

Pete Davison and Ariana Grande attend the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Twitter

The news of the split comes following the death of Grande's former boyfriend rapper Mac Miller, from an apparent drug overdose and her struggle with PTSD after her Manchester concert arena was bombed, killing 22 and injuring 500 people.

The couple had also cancelled an appearance at the 2018 Emmys. Her team had also released a statement in September saying that the pop star was going to take some much needed time to heal and mend, adding that she will be using the period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music.

Davidson and Grande had announced their engagement in May after a brief period of dating.

Fans sent words of support to the singer on social media.

 

