Ariana Grande releases surprises single ‘Thank U, Next'; hints at upcoming album

Ariana Grande dropped a surprise track titled 'Thank U, Next' on 3 November. Grande addresses her personal life, which have been making the headlines lately. She mentions her exes from Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean to Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller in the song.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married and for Pete, I'm so thankful. Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm, 'Cause he was an angel, " she sings in the first verse.

She had hinted on social media that she would be releasing new music, staring with this song and then a consequent album.

exactly .... a new chapter 🖤 gratitude, growth, embracing our path bumps n all .... thank u, next https://t.co/D4J0DzpnPJ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

issa song and an album .... you’ll get the song first https://t.co/Bv99dX7mM1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

no not this one 🖤 https://t.co/aUbQ3QTOuW — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

Grande had recently released her fourth studio album Sweetener in September, which is currently at No. 20 at Billboard 200. Variety writes that she had even announced a Sweetener world tour, which is expected to begin in March and go on till June 2019.

Listen to the 'Thank U, Next' here.



Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018 11:18 AM