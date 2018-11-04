You are here:

Ariana Grande releases surprises single ‘Thank U, Next'; hints at upcoming album

FP Staff

Nov,04 2018 10:50:44 IST

Ariana Grande dropped a surprise track titled 'Thank U, Next' on 3 November. Grande addresses her personal life, which have been making the headlines lately. She mentions her exes from Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean to Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller in the song.

File image of Ariana Grande. Reuters

File image of Ariana Grande. Reuters

"Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married and for Pete, I'm so thankful. Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm, 'Cause he was an angel, " she sings in the first verse.

She had hinted on social media that she would be releasing new music, staring with this song and then a consequent album.

Grande had recently released her fourth studio album Sweetener in September, which is currently at No. 20 at Billboard 200. Variety writes that she had even announced a Sweetener world tour, which is expected to begin in March and go on till June 2019.

Listen to the 'Thank U, Next' here.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018 11:18 AM

tags: Ariana Grande , BuzzPatrol , God Is A Woman , Mac Miller , Pete Davidson , Saturday Night Live , Sweetner , Thank u next , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Ariana Grande remembers late rapper Mac Miller, shares Instagram video of former boyfriend

Ariana Grande remembers late rapper Mac Miller, shares Instagram video of former boyfriend

Shaan halts Guwahati concert mid-way after section of audience chastise singer for crooning Bengali song

Shaan halts Guwahati concert mid-way after section of audience chastise singer for crooning Bengali song

Calling Karan season 2: Johar talks family and power dynamics, chats with Sonakshi in first episode

Calling Karan season 2: Johar talks family and power dynamics, chats with Sonakshi in first episode