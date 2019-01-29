You are here:

Ariana Grande's newest single '7 Rings' from thank u, next debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2019 16:44:51 IST

Ariana Grande once again made history when her newest single '7 Rings' reached the No 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, just months after the success of 'thank u, next'. According to a tweet by Charts Data, after Britney Spears and Mariah Carey, she is the third female artiste in Billboard's history to have multiple singles debut at the top spot. It is also her 12th solo track on Hot 100.

Ariana Grande in '7 Rings'.

Uproxx writes that Grande's thank u, next and Carey's Daydream are the only albums by female musicians to have multiple songs that claimed the No 1 spot on Billboard's charts. Grande also reacted to the great reception her song had got.

Despite being a smash hit, several artists like Princess Nokia, Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz had accused Grande of plagiarising their work in '7 Rings.' The track is also a part of the upcoming thank u, next album, scheduled to release on 8 February.  

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 16:44:51 IST

