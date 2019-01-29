Ariana Grande's newest single '7 Rings' from thank u, next debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande once again made history when her newest single '7 Rings' reached the No 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, just months after the success of 'thank u, next'. According to a tweet by Charts Data, after Britney Spears and Mariah Carey, she is the third female artiste in Billboard's history to have multiple singles debut at the top spot. It is also her 12th solo track on Hot 100.

.@ArianaGrande joins @MariahCarey and @britneyspears as the only female artists with multiple #1 debuts in Hot 100 history. — chart data (@chartdata) January 28, 2019

"7 rings" is @ArianaGrande's 12th top 10 single on the Hot 100. — chart data (@chartdata) January 28, 2019

Uproxx writes that Grande's thank u, next and Carey's Daydream are the only albums by female musicians to have multiple songs that claimed the No 1 spot on Billboard's charts. Grande also reacted to the great reception her song had got.

our second number one debut in three months. i love the people i made these songs with more than words can express. on some true, forever shit. i’m gonna cry again so this is where this caption ends lmao. thank y’all for everything. i’m externally grateful. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/IVN2bdMIhO — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 28, 2019

Despite being a smash hit, several artists like Princess Nokia, Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz had accused Grande of plagiarising their work in '7 Rings.' The track is also a part of the upcoming thank u, next album, scheduled to release on 8 February.

