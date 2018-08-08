You are here:

Ariana Grande teases return to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, injures herself during shoot of segment

FP Staff

Aug,08 2018 14:59:55 IST

Ariana Grande, who is currently gearing up for the release of her new album Sweetener (due on 17 August), hinted at a return to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show.

On 6 August, James Corden took to Twitter and posted an image of Grande’s  lyrics from 'No Tears Left to Cry,' captioned "Learning these..."

It caught the pop star's attention and their conversation thereafter pointed towards the Carpool Karaoke.

Later, NBC confirmed Ariana's bookings and Corden said it might be one of his favourite Carpool Karaoke tapings ever.

She also injured her hand while filming the episode and said, "Well Mr Corden, today is off to a wild start," in one of her Instagram Stories. She appeared with a band-aid on her hand. The cause of the injury is still unknown.

Her manager Scooter Braun also posted a photo on Instagram with Corden and director Ben Winston in a car.

A Big one is on the way!!! 😁 @mrbenwinston @j_corden

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Grande previously appeared on Carpool Karaoke in August, 2017, where she was joined by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane.

