Peter Rabbit movie review: James Corden turns this generic animation film into a crass stand up act

2.5/5









It seems like the Paddington movies have opened the doors for more adorable talking animals from beloved children’s books. Peter Rabbit, the new adaptation for the big screen, isn’t quite as memorable but is still fun enough for kids to enjoy at the movies. The adults will need a bit of patience to deal with it though.

There is a lot of difference between the sweet natured Paddington and Peter Rabbit (voiced by late night star James Corden) though – for one this is a surprisingly crass movie. When you least expect it, we’re offered a scene where Peter Rabbit tries to resist the urge to shove a carrot up someone’s ass. It all makes sense when you realise the film is directed by Will Gluck who also made the atrocious Friends with Benefits a few years ago.

We’re introduced to the village of Windmere where Peter and his family (star studded voice cast of Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki) plan to attack a neighboring house lawn and steal its vegetables. Just as their plan falls into place tragedy strikes – the house owner (Sam Neil) passes away and a man named Thomas (Domnhall Gleeson in one of his best ever roles) moves in to turn the property into a shop. Thomas is a generally furious person whose only little personal solace is his pretty neighbor (Rose Byrne), but when Peter makes plans of attacking his garden obvious, an all out war breaks out between man and animal.

In case you haven’t figured out already, this isn’t a cutesy film; it's millennial and borderline trashy, but zany fun that you expect from most animated films nowadays.

This could obviously be due to Corden’s involvement because the plotting resembles a gleefully crass stand up act. The film also gets dark at times, which could frighten young children – there’s one particularly weird moment when it is revealed that Peter’s dad was killed and turned into a pie; cue uncomfortable laugh. Thankfully the story shifts into silly mode quickly and relentlessly, often reminiscent of a strange cross between Gnomeo and Juliet and The Wild.

The problem is anyone who has watched films with talking animals will find the story generic and unsurprising, and the constant detours into life lessons will make your eyes roll.

Oddly the film kind of works during its most chaotic moments, but you wish the filmmakers went all out in creating something akin to Seth Rogen's Sausage Party. The best moment in the film is when Thomas deploys some hilariously over-the-top security measures to keep the animals off his property, and yet the animals seem to indulge in what seems to be a house party. This could have been a much more memorable movie, but for now it’s the usual: turn off your brain and watch Corden talk rubbish stuff ala British Shrek.

Published Date: Apr 06, 2018 13:17 PM | Updated Date: Apr 06, 2018 13:17 PM