Ariana Grande releases four-part documentary series Dangerous Woman Diaries on YouTube

Ariana Grande is giving fans an all-access pass into her musical life through a new documentary series on YouTube.

The streaming service says Grande will be featured in Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries. The four-part series is set to launch on Thursday, 29 November on the 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer’s YouTube channel.

All segments of the series will be made available for subscribers of YouTube Premium first, writes Variety. For viewers who want to access the series for free, the first part will be released on Thursday followed by other episodes on 6, 13 and 20 December.

Dangerous Woman Diaries has been directed by Alfredo Flores and produced by Scooter Braun and JD Roth’s GoodStory Entertainment.

The series will show highlights from the making of Grande’s latest album, Sweetener, which debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart in August. The documentary will also show new footage from her Dangerous Woman Tour, which was suspended after a terrorist bombing killed 22 and injured more than 500 at Manchester Arena in May 2017.

Variety reports that exclusive footage of Grande in the studio with Pharrell Williams, behind-the-scenes snippets from the shooting of music videos for 'The Light Is Coming' and 'God Is a Woman' and the singer rehearsing for MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) will feature in the documentary. In addition to this, live performances of songs including 'Focus', 'Into You', 'Touch It', 'Side to Side', 'One Last Time' and 'Dangerous Woman' are a part of the series.

However, Grande's engagement with Pete Davidson will not be addressed in the series.

Parts of Grande’s One Love Manchester concert that helped raise money for the bombing victims will also be shown.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 12:51 PM