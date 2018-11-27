Ariana Grande responds to Twitter user's accusations of 'milking' former boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande had a fitting response for a Twitter user who claimed that the singer was 'milking' the death of former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

The 'Thank U, Next' singer marked her first Thanksgiving since the rapper's death by sharing a Facebook memory of the two celebrating together in 2017. "You are very missed," Grande captioned the photograph.

But the post did not go well with one fan as the user wrote that she is "milking" Miller's death. Responding, Grande sent "peace and love" to the user.

She milkin this shit bruh https://t.co/UWfJbq4Tr6 — Lyric (@VicVonDoom_) November 23, 2018

i pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and i’m sending you peace and love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

some of the shit i read on here makes me sick to my stomach. it scares me the way some people think and i don’t like this world a lot of the time. if only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. that’d be sick. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

Singer Halsey also responded to Grande's tweets: "Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you."

ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you. and since ur being, as always, so classy and nice, allow me the honor of telling them to shut the fuck up. — h (@halsey) November 25, 2018

Grande subsequently tweeted, "everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period."

everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2018

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2018 11:33 AM