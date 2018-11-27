You are here:

Ariana Grande responds to Twitter user's accusations of 'milking' former boyfriend Mac Miller's death

FP Staff

November 27, 2018 11:31:51 IST

Ariana Grande had a fitting response for a Twitter user who claimed that the singer was 'milking' the death of former boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

File image of Ariana Grande. Reuters

The 'Thank U, Next' singer marked her first Thanksgiving since the rapper's death by sharing a Facebook memory of the two celebrating together in 2017. "You are very missed," Grande captioned the photograph.

But the post did not go well with one fan as the user wrote that she is "milking" Miller's death.  Responding, Grande sent "peace and love" to the user.

Singer Halsey also responded to Grande's tweets: "Ari the world could only dream of being as compassionate and gentle as you."

Grande subsequently tweeted, "everything i feel is valid and safe. everything i do is genuine and honest. there is no right or wrong during this period."

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

