Ariana Grande's fourth studio album Sweetener bags top spot on Billboard 200 chart

Los Angeles: Singer Ariana Grande's fourth studio album Sweetener made its debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is Grande's third album to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, read a statement. In 2013, she released her first studio album Yours Truly, which debuted atop the US Billboard 200, followed by Dangerous Woman which charted at number two on the list.

Three previously released music videos for 'No Tears Left To Cry', 'The Light Is Coming' and 'God Is A Woman' from her latest album were directed by Grammy Award-winning director Dave Meyers.

All three videos combined have now been streamed on Vevo over 640 million times.

She has also leaped from No 16 to No 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart to become the top musical act in the US for a third total week, as her latest album Sweetener opens atop the Billboard 200. Along with this, two of her songs 'No Tears Left To Cry', 'God Is A Woman' have featured in the top 10 of the latest Billboard Hot 100.

She also recently mesmerised audience with her rendition of God Is A Woman at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Grande's music career began in 2011 with the soundtrack Music from Victorious.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 12:30 PM