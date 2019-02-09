Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, explains why she won't be performing at event

Ariana Grande has responded to Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich claim that the popstar will not be performing at the awards ceremony because "she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure." Grande took to Twitter and accused Ehrlich of lying. She wrote that she did not decide to skip the event because "my creativity and self expression was stifled by you." In a subsequent tweet she mentioned that she had offered to sing three songs but the politics of it all lead her to make this decision.

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together......” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

It was previously reported that she would not be attending the Grammys because she felt "insulted" after producers did not allow her to perform her newest single '7 Rings' from thank u, next.

Updated Date: Feb 09, 2019 11:02:11 IST