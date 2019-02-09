You are here:

Ariana Grande calls out Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich, explains why she won't be performing at event

FP Staff

Feb 09, 2019 11:02:11 IST

Ariana Grande has responded to Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich claim that the popstar will not be performing at the awards ceremony because "she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure." Grande took to Twitter and accused Ehrlich of lying. She wrote that she did not decide to skip the event because "my creativity and self expression was stifled by you." In a subsequent tweet she mentioned that she had offered to sing three songs but the politics of it all lead her to make this decision.

It was previously reported that she would not be attending the Grammys because she felt "insulted" after producers did not allow her to perform her newest single '7 Rings'  from thank u, next.

