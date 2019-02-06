Grammy Awards 2019: Ariana Grande to skip event following disagreement with producers, Lady Gaga to perform

Ariana Grande has pulled out of performing at the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards due to a disagreement with the awards ceremony producers.Variety reports, the singer will not even be attending the event as she felt "insulted" after producers did not allow her to perform her newest single '7 Rings' from her upcoming album thank u, next.

Variety further writes that following a compromise, '7 Rings' was going to be part of a medley, but Grande withdrew when producers insisted that the second song in her set be of their choosing.

Deadline states that Lady Gaga will sing at the Grammys, where she is nominated for five awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her hit song 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born. She also received a Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for 'Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)'

The women nominees this year are Gaga, Grande, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello. Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the top Grammy contenders, earning eight and seven nominations respectively while Brandi Carlile is up for six awards. Childish Gambino has scored five nominations.

Album of the year nominees Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone will also perform at the ceremony, along with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Dan + Shay.

R&B star Alicia Keys has been roped in to host the 2019 Grammys, which is all set to broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on 10 February.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2019 17:04:35 IST