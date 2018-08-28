AR Rahman, Tabrez Noorani reunite after Slumdog Millionaire for Love Sonia song 'I Am More'

Debutant director Tabrez Noorani and music composer A R Rahman are reuniting for a number on Love Sonia, reports the Mumbai Mirror. Rahman and Noorani have worked on Slumdog Millionaire before this, which won the composer his first Academy Award. Rahman, along with singer Bishop Briggs are collaborating on the song titled 'I Am More', whose lyrics have been penned by Rianjali.

As per the same reports, Rahman said that projects like Love Sonia were made with an intention to bring about a positive change in society and that he was more than happy being a part of a project like this. Tabrez shared Rahman's sentiments, adding that the composer was a "genius, understated and humble."

Bishop, who has also worked on the song said, "“It’s a movement, a conversation and an opening into what’s happening in the world today. I feel honoured to be a part of Tabrez’s vision. AR is an icon and to have collaborated with someone like him was an incredible experience.”

Depicting the tale of a young girl's journey of finding her sister, Love Sonia charts Sonia's transformation from the young, innocent girl to a troubled woman embroiled within the dark world of a global sex trade network.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast with eminent actors such as Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sunny Parwar, Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Love Sonia is set to hit the theatres on 14 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 11:43 AM