Love Sonia: First look of Demi Moore, Freida Pinto-starrer released ahead of screening at London Indian Film Festival

Filmmaker Tabrez Noorani's directorial debut Love Sonia is going to open the London Indian Film Festival 2018. The first look poster of the film has been released on Twitter hours ahead of its opening at the famed film gala.

Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar with Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodiya... First look poster of Tabrez Noorani's #LoveSonia... Opens at London Indian Film Festival 2018 today. pic.twitter.com/epX8u9Ddqw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2018

The poster encapsulates the innocence of a young girl and the horrors of child trafficking. The titular character reportedly finds herself in the claws of traffickers while trying to save her sister Preeti from them. The film had premiered at The Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018.

Centered around a young girl trapped in global sex trade, the film boats of an ensemble cast with actors such as Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodiya in pivotal roles.

Love Sonia has been produced by Academy Award-nominated producer of Life of Pi, David Womark along with Noorani.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 13:32 PM