MS Dhoni: The Untold Story sequel may see Sushant Singh Rajput chronicle India's win at the T20s, 2015 World Cup

The 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story presented the beginning of the illustrious career of Indian Cricket Team's "Captain Cool" Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput stepping into the shoes of Dhoni and essaying his journey through various stages — from his initial days in Ranchi to the glorious days of representing India in various international matches as the team's captain.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the sequel to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is in the pipeline. It will be backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP films and is slated to go on the floors in 2019. Sushant will reprise his role as Dhoni in the sequel too, which reportedly will chronicle his journey through the various wins at the T20s as well as the coveted win of the 2015 ICC World Cup.

Not just professional milestones, the sequel will also bring to the light turning points in his personal life, especially his fatherhood since the birth of his daughter Ziva. Like the 2016 film, this sequel will also involve Dhoni's active participation in the scripting stage, adds the Mid-Day report.

However, in 2016, ahead of the release of the biopic, Dhoni himself had suggested that there should not be any sequel to the film, as it will be "very controversial".

While the 2016 film was helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the sequel's director is yet to be finalised. No confirmation on this development has come in either from Rajput or Screwvala.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 11:05 AM