Apple Original Films, A24 team up for The Tragedy of Macbeth, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand
Joel Coen's directorial debut The Tragedy Of Macbeth will release in cinemas later this year ahead of its launch on AppleTV
Apple Original Films and A24 have partnered to release Joel Coen’s film The Tragedy Of Macbeth, featuring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.
The film, which is set to be released in cinemas later this year ahead of its global launch on Apple TV+, sees Coen make his first solo directing outing.
The cast of The Tragedy of Macbeth also includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson. The film reunites frequent Coen collaborators including Bruno Delbonnel as the cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer, and a score from Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.
McDormand in an interview with IndieWire spoke about the film, "In Joel’s adaptation, we are exploring the age of the characters and in our adaptation, the Macbeths are older. Both Denzel and I are older than what is often cast as the Macbeths. We’re postmenopausal, we’re past childbearing age. So that puts pressure on their ambition to have the crown. I think the most important distinction is that it is their last chance for glory.”
A24’s collaborations with Apple include the Sofia Coppola-directed On the Rocks and the Sundance Documentary Jury Award winner Boys State. Upcoming is the Josephine Decker-directed The Sky Is Everywhere. A24 is coming off the Best Picture nominee Minari, and has also set that film’s star Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the Netflix anthology series project Beef.
