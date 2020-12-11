Entertainment

Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary: '3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

FP Staff December 11, 2020 14:52:41 IST
Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary: '3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished each other on their third wedding anniversary by sharing sweet pictures on social media.

While Kohli shared a black and white image from their wedding day, Sharma went in for a casual picture of the two, to commemorate the day on her Instagram handle. Her caption, which read, "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us," hinted at her pregnancy.

See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's posts

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The couple announced their first pregnancy in August this year. In their respective posts, the two shared the same photo and wrote, "And then, we were three!"

See the posts

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli and Sharma's wedding took place at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy in 2017 that was kept strictly private with only close friends and family.

On the work front, Sharma's last role was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She recently produced an OTT series and a film, Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix, respectively via Clean Slate Filmz. Her production house has previously bankrolled NH10, Phillauri, and Pari that dealt with unconventional subjects.

Updated Date: December 11, 2020 14:52:57 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Adil Hussain’s film Nirvana Inn to screen on pay-per-view platform Cinemapreneur from 11 December
Entertainment

Adil Hussain’s film Nirvana Inn to screen on pay-per-view platform Cinemapreneur from 11 December

Nirvana Inn had its world premiere at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, where it was selected for the Asian Project Market.

Jan Komasa’s The Hater on Netflix is a quietly chilling story about the virtual world’s revenge on the real world
Entertainment

Jan Komasa’s The Hater on Netflix is a quietly chilling story about the virtual world’s revenge on the real world

The Hater shows us, with sickening procedural detail — how easily we are manipulated, and how “perception” is everything.

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow after staying proceedings in September
Entertainment

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow after staying proceedings in September

Bombay High Court says the act of demolition was "actuated by legal malice," adding it disapproves of authorities using "muscle power" against citizens.