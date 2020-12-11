Anushka Sharma wishes Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary: '3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us'
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced earlier this year that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished each other on their third wedding anniversary by sharing sweet pictures on social media.
While Kohli shared a black and white image from their wedding day, Sharma went in for a casual picture of the two, to commemorate the day on her Instagram handle. Her caption, which read, "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us," hinted at her pregnancy.
See Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's posts
View this post on Instagram
The couple announced their first pregnancy in August this year. In their respective posts, the two shared the same photo and wrote, "And then, we were three!"
See the posts
View this post on Instagram
Kohli and Sharma's wedding took place at the Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy in 2017 that was kept strictly private with only close friends and family.
On the work front, Sharma's last role was in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She recently produced an OTT series and a film, Paatal Lok for Amazon Prime Video and Bulbbul for Netflix, respectively via Clean Slate Filmz. Her production house has previously bankrolled NH10, Phillauri, and Pari that dealt with unconventional subjects.
