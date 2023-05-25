Anurag Kashyap is currently at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his noir thriller Kennedy. It also stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone and has already received a 7-minute standing ovation at the festival.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kashyap revealed how there was another actor for Kennedy. He said, “I actually had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this film; which is why the film is called Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram, whose real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul (Bhatt).”

Vikram then put on a tweet and clarified the confusion and why the filmmaker never heard back from him. “Dear @anuragkashyap72, Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that.”

He added, “As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name. I wish you great times ahead. Lots of love Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy.”

Kashyap’s tweet

Kashyap then tweeted to him and wrote- “Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in reading the script but by then we were all locked and a month away from shooting. He also graciously blessed us to use the name “Kennedy” for the film.”

Absolutely right Boss sir. For the information of people, when he found from another actor that I was trying to reach to him he called me directly and we realised that he had a different WhatsApp number. He gave me his correct information to reach out and even showed interest in… https://t.co/1xmImitvHY — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2023

The tweet also read- “What I stated in the interview was the story behind, how the film got to be called Kennedy. There is no need for any overreaction. And definitely I think neither Chiyaan sir or I am retiring without working together. FYI we go back to pre Sethu days.”

Twitter reacts

Here were some of the reactions to the conversation between Kashyap and Kennedy:

So Anurag has conveniently left out the part where Vikram reached out back to him and explained the reason @anuragkashyap72 👎 https://t.co/et62j3ngKN — Sherlock (@Zallion) May 22, 2023

Typical of kashyap. Always cries foul and fabricates stories. Abhay deol was bang on about this leech. https://t.co/AE6GdmKhq8 — Aziz Shaikh (@ForBeingAziz) May 22, 2023

Too bad people don’t believe in clarity by having a direct speech. He could simply have asked #Vikram Sir before going off in the media. It’s simple common sense. Jeez! https://t.co/c9gf8Ff0ZY — Rinshi (@rinshi_ansari) May 23, 2023

