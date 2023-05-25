Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat's 'Kennedy' gets a 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2023

3/6

Talking about “Kennedy” screened at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, director Anurag Kashyap says, “It’s always special to show your film to the world at Cannes and it’s a lifetime moment to play at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. Kennedy is a very special film to me and extremely personal too. We have put our heart and soul into making this film. 7 mins long standing ovation from the audience has made me full of gratitude. I am very grateful and excited at the same time.”