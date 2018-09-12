Anurag Kashyap on Phantom Films co-founder Vikas Bahl: We’ve decided to work in separate premises

In April 2017, filmmaker and Phantom Films co-founder Vikas Bahl was accused of molestation by a female employee of their company, which resulted in a fallout between Bahl and Anurag Kashyap. Seventeen months since the incident, the once-best pals refuse to share a same office premise, PinkVilla reports.

Anurag Kashyap, who is awaiting his upcoming release Manmarziyan starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan, recently spoke to PinkVilla regarding the same. “My stand on this is the same as it was back then. Vikas works in the company, he is a partner and nothing against him has been proven. But mutually, we’ve decided that we will work separately, in separate premises,” he said.

Kashyap further said that Bahl and him are not on talking terms and that everything else that stated otherwise was a rumour. "I don’t feel the need to sort anything out, because no one came forward to say or prove anything, at that time,” the filmmaker added.

Phantom films, founded by Kashyap, Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena in 2011, is often cited as the "directors' company". It was recently reported that Madhu Mantena had roped in Bahl to direct Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

Phantom Films has previously produced acclaimed films such as Lootera, Queen, Masaan and Udta Punjab.

