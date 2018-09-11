You are here:

Big B's handwritten notes to Manmarziyan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Sep,11 2018 20:02:57 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sushmita Sen dances to 'Dilbar'

Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself working out to the reprised version of her 90s song 'Dilbar'. The song featured Nora Fatehi in John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

Amitabh Bachchan's letters to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

THE Letter and bouquet every actor is waiting for! Thank You Amitabh Bachchan Sir, this means the world to me!!! @amitabhbachchan Sir 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

View this post on Instagram

Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved !

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen next in Manmarziyaan, received letters of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan has previously sent letters to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after watching Padmaavat. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut had also received hand written letters from the actor after their films Bareilly ki Barfi and Tanu Weds Manu.

Priyanka Chopra's 'carfie'

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The sun and I! #traveldiary #exhausted but #happy 😝 #carfie A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra shared a sun-kissed selfie and captioned it "the sun and i".

Trishala Dutt shares a childhood snap with father Sanjay

View this post on Instagram

#ablastfromthepast 💝 @duttsanjay

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on


Trishala Dutt recently took to Instagram and shared a photograph from the past of her sitting on father Sanjay's lap.

