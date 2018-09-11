You are here:

Big B's handwritten notes to Manmarziyan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sushmita Sen dances to 'Dilbar'

Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself working out to the reprised version of her 90s song 'Dilbar'. The song featured Nora Fatehi in John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate.

Amitabh Bachchan's letters to Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu

Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved !

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen next in Manmarziyaan, received letters of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan. Bachchan has previously sent letters to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after watching Padmaavat. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut had also received hand written letters from the actor after their films Bareilly ki Barfi and Tanu Weds Manu.

Priyanka Chopra's 'carfie'

Priyanka Chopra shared a sun-kissed selfie and captioned it "the sun and i".

Trishala Dutt shares a childhood snap with father Sanjay

#ablastfromthepast 💝 @duttsanjay

Trishala Dutt recently took to Instagram and shared a photograph from the past of her sitting on father Sanjay's lap.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2018 20:02 PM