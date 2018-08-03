Super 30 makers may change promotional strategy to give film the same feel as Dangal

It was earlier reported that Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie Super 30 landed in controversy after Anand Kumar, the subject of the movie, was accused of making several false claims to sell both his organisation and his story.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 lands in controversy with PIL filed against Anand Kumar for making false claims

Now, according to a report by DNA, the controversy surrounding Anand Kumar will likely have an adverse effect on the upcoming Super 30. The report states that after the co-founder of Super 30, IPS officer Abhayanand, along with parents of Kumar’s students, alleged that the mathematician made several false claims, the makers of the film have decided to go another route with regards to the movie.

DNA quotes a source saying, "Hrithik Roshan, who plays the role of the maths genius, and the team will now promote the film in a different manner. Earlier, they were to promote it as an inspirational story, but now they are going to showcase it as a ‘man who takes on the system’." The makers, according to DNA, want the movie to have the same feel as Dangal.

The film is being helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl and features actress Mrunal Thakur opposite Hrithik Roshan. It is scheduled to release on 25 January and is set to clash with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 13:54 PM