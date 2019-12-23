Anurag Kashyap apologises, clarifies stance on reservations after being labelled 'casteist' on Twitter

Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to apologise for a comment pertaining to the Mandal commission, after a Twitter user accused him of being a "casteist."

The filmmaker has been vocal about his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the newly amended citizenship law. In response to a tweet that whether he has ever "joined any protests," Kashyap wrote that not only has was among the thousands of protesters who flocked to Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on 19 December, he was also a part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption protests, as well as during the protests surrounding the Mandal commission.

जी हाँ । अगस्त क्रांति मैदान में भी था , और अन्ना हज़ारे के पीछे anti- corruption विरोध में भी था, और २७ साल पहले मंडल कमिशन का भी विरोध करने सड़क पर उतरा था। https://t.co/6stpIOnrFk — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 22, 2019

The comment has not gone down well with Twitterati who have criticised his participation in the Mandal commission protests. Responding to accusations of being a "casteist prick", Kashyap asserted that he does not "oppose SC/ST/OBC reservations." He added that he is not the same person that he used to be and now he knows that battles that he fighting. Check out the tweets here

Liberals are incoherent khichdi. They will support whatever the coolest thing is there to support at any moment. Also, thanks for telling us you are a casteist prick, @anuragkashyap72 https://t.co/RsG2LdE9JU — Tejas Harad (@h_tejas) December 22, 2019

Well Tejas I was a 19 year old then and what I was then and what I am now are two different people .. wasn’t a casteist even then.. just had no idea what I was out for .. anyways — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 22, 2019

Tejas I absolutely will apologise for it . I wrote the tweet in an answer to the accusation . I do not oppose SC/ST/OBC reservations . But what I was part of, is a truth I can’t hide for someone to dig it out and throw it at me . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 23, 2019

My tweet in response to an accusation about me, where I talked about having participated in Mandal commission protests has offended a lot of people. I unconditionally apologise for the teenager that I was and I totally stand for the rights and reservations forSC/ST/OBC https://t.co/BPE8tqewvG — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 23, 2019

To expand on that - then I was a lot of things I am not today, I have not been that man for the longest time,but today I know what I am fighting for and I want to focus on that.I am not always politically correct &I don’t claim I understand everything. But this fight I do know. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 23, 2019

Kashyap was recently in the news after his follower count has gone down from 5 lakh to a meagre 75000, following his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that have erupted across the country.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 14:09:46 IST