You are here:

Anurag Kashyap apologises, clarifies stance on reservations after being labelled 'casteist' on Twitter

FP Staff

Dec 23, 2019 14:07:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap has taken to Twitter to apologise for a comment pertaining to the Mandal commission, after a Twitter user accused him of being a "casteist."

Anurag Kashyap apologises, clarifies stance on reservations after being labelled casteist on Twitter

Anurag Kashyap. Image from Twitter

The filmmaker has been vocal about his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the newly amended citizenship law. In response to a tweet that whether he has ever "joined any protests," Kashyap wrote that not only has was among the thousands of protesters who flocked to Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on 19 December, he was also a part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption protests, as well as during the protests surrounding the Mandal commission.

Check out his tweet here

The comment has not gone down well with Twitterati who have criticised his participation in the Mandal commission protests. Responding to accusations of being a "casteist prick", Kashyap asserted that he does not "oppose SC/ST/OBC reservations." He added that he is not the same person that he used to be and now he knows that battles that he fighting. Check out the tweets here

Kashyap was recently in the news after his follower count has gone down from 5 lakh to a meagre 75000, following his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests that have erupted across the country.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 14:09:46 IST

tags: Anurag Kashyap , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Mandal Commission , Politics , QnA , Reservation

also see

Anurag Kashyap's Twitter follower count reduces to 75,000 after filmmaker criticises BJP amid CAA protests

Anurag Kashyap's Twitter follower count reduces to 75,000 after filmmaker criticises BJP amid CAA protests

Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences

Anurag Kashyap says society needs to go through effects of Citizenship Amendment Action to understand its consequences

Hope Chhapaak is not categorised as a 'woman-centric' film, says director Meghna Gulzar at trailer launch

Hope Chhapaak is not categorised as a 'woman-centric' film, says director Meghna Gulzar at trailer launch