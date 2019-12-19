Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker join Anti-CAA, NRC protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan

Citizens from across the country are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. People have not just taken to social media to condemn the law but have also organised demonstrations in locations across the country.

Farhan Akhtar, Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) general secretary Sushant Singh, Anubhav Sinha,Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Swara Bhasker and lyricist Kausar Munir were some of the prominent figures from the entertainment industry, who took part in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on 19 December, reports The Indian Express.

"As a citizen of the country and as somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India, it is important for me to raise my voice. If everything was ok, why would so many people turn up? Not just in Mumbai, but Delhi, Assam, Bangalore, Hyderabad," said Akhtar.

Here is a snippet of Akhtar addressing the issue

Actor Farhan Akhtar at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai where protest against #CitizenshipAct is on: To raise your voice against something is democratic right, people are raising their voices & I'm of view that there seems to be a certain amount of discrimination in what is happening pic.twitter.com/97AYTnVaxO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

Several other celebrities like Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Richa Chadha also lent support to the cause.

Here are their posts

In solidarity with protestors against CAA and NRC pic.twitter.com/hynuypyNsm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 19, 2019

I painted my top for the protest march today. Looks like I won’t pack up in time... shooting in Powai ! I stand in solidarity with all of you at the march today. pic.twitter.com/uY0VVUdWEr — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 19, 2019

The Congress, NCP and various other parties under a front, called Hum Bharat Ke Log, were also present to condemn the CAA. It dubbed the newly amended Citizenship Act and NRC as "unconstitutional and discriminatory". Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, Muslim League and various citizen organisations will also take part in the protest.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 19:42:55 IST