Anupam Kher joins Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Telugu film Karthikeya 2; see announcement post
Karthikeya 2 also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Swathi Reddy in pivotal roles.
Anupam Kher has joined Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming Telugu film Karthikeya 2. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya directed by Chandoo Mondeti.
Earlier today, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house of the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Kher, who is making a comeback of sorts in the Telugu industry after 30 years, will be seen playing a character named Dhanvantri in Karthikeya 2.
Bankrolled by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Karthikeya 2 also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Swathi Reddy. Kala Bhairava is on board as the music composer for this film with Karthik Gattamaneni handling the camera and Goutham Nerusu as the editor, reports The Times of India.
