Anupam Kher defends Akshay Kumar in citizenship row: You're a doer, don't need to explain to anybody

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has spoken in support of his Special 26 co-star Akshay Kumar, who recently justified his absence at the polling centres during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Kher wrote that Akshay should stop trying to explain his stand to people around him. "You are a doer. You don''t need to explain to anybody," said Kher.

Dear @akshaykumar! Have been reading about you explaining to certain people about your loyalty to our country. Stop it! Their real profession is to make people like you & me feel defensive for talking in favour of India. You are a doer. You don’t need to explain to anybody.👏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 5, 2019

Akshay's Canadian citizenship has come under the radar when the actor did not show up to vote. Akshay retaliated to the backlash in tweet where he addressed questions on his citizenship.

Akshay's recent interview with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked off a debate on the propriety of such interviews becoming influences in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, with many trolling the actor for having conducted the not-so-"apolitical" interview.

South Indian actor Siddharth even took a dig at the Kesari actor and invited US President Donald Trump for a similar informal chat.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:16:33 IST

