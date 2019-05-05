Siddharth mocks Akshay Kumar’s Canadian citizenship while asking Donald Trump for an interview in a tweet

South Indian actor Siddharth has always been one to openly voice his feelings on the web.

In a recent, 'freewheeling' interview with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Akshay Kumar spoke on several 'non-political' issues in a bid to uphold a more casual side to the statesman. Taking a jibe at the attempt, Siddharth, tweeted to the US President Donald Trump, asking him if he wanted to be interviewed.

The actor sarcastically added that his interview would also be apolitical and involve questions ranging from how Trump preferred eating his fruits to his 'sleep, work habits and cute personality'.

Hey @realDonaldTrump since you're getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 3, 2019

The Aval actor did not forget to point out that he had an Indian passport, which was direct allusion to Akshay's Canadian citizenship. Siddharth had earlier commented on Akshay's interview with the PM, stating that the Kesari actor was an "underrated villain."

#akshaykumar is very underrated as a villain. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 24, 2019

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 10:45:36 IST

