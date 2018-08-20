Anthony Bourdain feature-length documentary in the works at CNN, to release in 2019

The life story of Anthony Bourdain, who passed away in June 2018, will be adapted into a feature-length documentary produced by CNN, which also produced his travel series Parts Unknown. According to Vanity Fair, the film is still in pre-production and Anthony's longtime collaborators at Zero Point Zero Production are also working on it.

“As well as we knew Tony, because he did reveal himself in the series, there was still a hunger to know more about him, and to honor his work and celebrate him,” says CNN’s VP of talent and content, Amy Entelis. The team wants to premiere it at a festival towards the end of 2019, after which, it will get a theatrical release, followed by a premiere on CNN.

She believes taking the documentary route was the best choice in order to make sure the weekend audience are retained.

Bourdain took his own life in France while filming for an episode of Parts Unknown when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by friend and chef Eric Ripert. He was 61.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death and said the cause of death was suicide. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 18:45 PM