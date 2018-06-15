Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown's remaining two episodes to be aired on CNN as tribute to deceased chef

Los Angeles: CNN has decided to air the remaining episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown after the death of its beloved host, Anthony Bourdain.

According to Variety, the network's award-winning original series is currently airing its 11th season, and the remaining two episodes will air as scheduled 17 June and the following week on 24 June.

The decision was announced by CNN and media reporter Brian Stelter in his Reliable Sources newsletter.

"After he was found dead last Friday, the network decided to go ahead and air the previously scheduled new episode, featuring Berlin, on Sunday. Now we know the plan for the remaining episodes, " A CNN spokeswoman says the final two episodes of the season will also air as scheduled.

The Remembering Anthony Bourdain tribute will re-air this Sunday," Stelter wrote. The last two episodes are set to focus on Cajun Mardi Gras and Bhutan.

Netflix has also announced that it would continue to stream Parts Unknown, extending the series beyond its 16 June deadline.

Bourdain took his own life in France last week. The renowned chef and food critic was filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by friend and chef Eric Ripert. He was 61.

